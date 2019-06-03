Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE LYNN MAGI. View Sign Obituary

MAGI, JANICE LYNN Janice, age 67, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on May 28, 2019, after a brief battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her sister Denise, her children Michael, Natalie, and Lauren, her grandchildren Thano and Stefano, and by her cat Moxie. She was born in Toronto, attended Lawrence Park Collegiate Institute and the University of Toronto, and practiced as a dental hygienist for over 40 years. She raised three young children completely by herself - a testament to her remarkable strength of character. Her grandchildren loved her very much, and she spent most Friday evenings with them making pizza. She enjoyed cooking and her food was the best. She was a very special and important person, and she will be missed dearly. A funeral service will be held at St. Bonaventure's Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the U of T Faculty of Dentistry's Fund for Access to Care for Patients with Financial Needs (

MAGI, JANICE LYNN Janice, age 67, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on May 28, 2019, after a brief battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her sister Denise, her children Michael, Natalie, and Lauren, her grandchildren Thano and Stefano, and by her cat Moxie. She was born in Toronto, attended Lawrence Park Collegiate Institute and the University of Toronto, and practiced as a dental hygienist for over 40 years. She raised three young children completely by herself - a testament to her remarkable strength of character. Her grandchildren loved her very much, and she spent most Friday evenings with them making pizza. She enjoyed cooking and her food was the best. She was a very special and important person, and she will be missed dearly. A funeral service will be held at St. Bonaventure's Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the U of T Faculty of Dentistry's Fund for Access to Care for Patients with Financial Needs ( donate.utoronto.ca/dentistry ). Published in the Toronto Star on June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close