COBURN, JANICE "JAN" M. Passed at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the age of 67. Loving mother of Patricia Coburn. Dear grandmother of Dylan and Jaylynn. Will be sadly missed by her longtime partner Linda Raines. Jan was a member of the Canadian Cat Association and Motor City Cat Club. Private family arrangements have been made. Donations in memory of Jan may be made to the Humane Society of Durham Region. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca