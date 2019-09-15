Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice MacLEAN. View Sign Obituary

MacLEAN, Janice (nee PITTAWAY) 1954 - 2019 Janice left us peacefully late on the afternoon of September 8, 2019. We are bereft. Janice was, in life, a unique woman and will remain in our memories as a funny, kind, intelligent, generous and happy woman. These traits allowed her to be a marvelous teacher, a beloved friend to those she gathered into her ever growing "family", a fun loving aunt, a sister extraordinaire, who everyone wishes they had, a cousin and niece who kept us close to one another, and, finally, a loving wife to Lloyd. But Janice's greatest moments of pure love and pride were reserved for her beloved children, Victoria and Spencer. Thanks are owed to so many people and we trust, you know who you are, but one public acknowledgement must be made to Susan Eria, who kept the hectic lives of the household stay on track for over twenty years. Janice will be missed by the MacLean Pittaway and McKay families. A private family cremation will take place on September 14th. A celebration of her life is planned for the near future.

Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 15, 2019

