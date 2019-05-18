FUKUMOTO, JANICE MARIE (nee FOREMAN) 1958 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our Jan, wife, mother and grandmother, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Belleville General Hospital, at the age of 61. Loving wife of Robert (Bob) for 38 years. Devoted and faithful mother of Johnny (Jen), Sarah (Mike) Nugent and Erin (Jackson). Proud and adoring Grammie of Jack, Bruce, Billie and Dean. Cherished sister of Shane (the late Marg) Foreman and Brian (Nancy) Foreman. Predeceased by her parents Francis John and Frances Evelynne Foreman. Jan will be sadly missed by her mother-in-law Ruby Fukumoto, Auntie Phyllis Morita and Uncle Maurice Morita. Jan will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Jan was a respected leader in the field of Autism and a retired Special Education Teacher for the Toronto District School Board. She will forever be remembered for her kindness, integrity, advocacy for children and dedication and mentorship to her students and colleagues over the years. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends for visitation at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue, Toronto (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 7–9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Richview Baptist Church, 1548 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. (The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time.) In lieu of flowers, donations to International Teams Canada - Impact Romania would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019