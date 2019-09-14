May 6, 1945 - September 9, 2019



Janis died peacefully, on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Dorothy Ley Hospice, at the age of 74. We are grateful for the tender care he received from the palliative team during his final days. Devoted husband of Anna for 44 years. Loving father of Margrieta, Juris, Kaspars, Maija and Paulis (Patrice). Adored grandfather of Laila, Marlowe and Matiss. Survived by his sister Liga, aunt, Kira Obrazcova, cousins, Kristaps and Sandra and her family. Fondly remembered by his many dear friends and colleagues at the University of Toronto, his running group at Hart house and his cycling and skiing buddies. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. West (east of Jane subway), on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired, may be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice.(www.dlhospice.org), Museum of the Occupation of Latvia or Transparency International Latvia DELNA. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.

