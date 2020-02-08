|
|
WALKER, Janis (nee RYTA) It is with immense anguish we announce Janis passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 with her brother Tony, son Adam and daughter-in-law Lara at her side. Sister to Diane. Truly an inspiration and mentor to us all, Janis departed with the same humble strength and dignity she exhibited throughout her life. She was the widow of another spectacular and giving human being, Milford Allen Campbell. May they be reunited and forever Rest In Peace. Janis was the epitome of the term renaissance woman: Fascinated by science and technology, an advocate of the arts, accomplished scuba diver, a deft shot, and as an active member of the PCA you could occasionally find her hot-lapping Mosport. However, her passion was philanthropy. For those of us who knew her, that enthusiasm was infectious. Her dedication to making the world a better place was absolute. Her legacy, eternal. She will forever be missed and never be forgotten Visitation will be held at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway 2, Courtice (905-432-8484) on February 22nd, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. until time of Chapel Service at 3:00 p.m. In keeping with her brand, in lieu of flowers etc., donations to Durham Hospice Clarington (durhamregionhospice.ca) or the charitable organization of your choice would be preferred and appreciated. Online condolences may be made at courticefuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020