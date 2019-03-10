KERR, JANNES (JOHN) Passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Mary. Dear father of Tom (Almira), Yolanda, Paul (Jenny) and Dan (Theresa). Loving grandfather of Sean, Tyler, Madison, Amanda, Brayden, Nolan and Reece. Brother of William (Janny), Jaap (Nel) and Elly. He was a proud employee of the Toronto Star for 30 years. Friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street North (Markham Road), Markham, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society or would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2019