KLAVER, Janny Suddenly at the Sunnybrook Hospital on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Predeceased by her husband Peter of 61 years. Much loved sister to Corrie den Ouden of The Netherlands. Janny will be sadly missed by her family in Canada and in The Netherlands. Friends will be received at THE SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE FUNERAL CENTRE, 275 Lesmill Road, Toronto (416-441-1580), on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral service will take place in the chapel at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 10, 2019