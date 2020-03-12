|
KAPHAMMEL, JANPETER "PETER" Passed away peacefully, at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Hannelore. Father of Manfred (Helen) and Peter. Visitation will take place at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay, on Saturday, May 9th, from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 12, 2020