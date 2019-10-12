WLODARCZYK, JANUSZ ANDRZEJ (Certified Engineering Technologist Kilborn/SNC Lavalin) At North York General Hospital, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, Janusz Wlodarczyk, at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Kalina. Loving brother of Krystyna and Tom Page of Melbourne, Australia and dear uncle of Simon Page of Australia and Lynley Eason of England. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. James Church, Colgan, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, followed by interment in St. James Parish Cemetery, Colgan. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham, 905-936-3477.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019