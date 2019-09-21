Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaqueline LINDSAY. View Sign Obituary

LINDSAY, Jaqueline (nee MATTHEWSON) August 2, 1950 - September 5, 2019 Sadly passed away peacefully at Hospice Niagara, on Sept 5, 2019 with her family. Jackie had waged a courageous battle against multiple cancers for 17 years without complaints, just dogged determination. Jackie leaves behind a loving and devoted family. Jackie's partner and husband (John), of almost 43 years, Daughter Kate Fraser (Brent), Son Matthew (Lauren), Grandchildren Lindsay, Summer and Blake Fraser. Predeceased by her mother and father George and June Matthewson. She also leaves behind her sister Linda Jenkins (Rick), as well as many nieces and nephews. Jackie was predeceased by her beloved dogs (the gentle giants) Max and Molly. Jackie loved spending time at the family cottage, where she recovered from her many treatments. Travel was one of her most treasured parts of life, having travelled to Australia, Spain, England, Scotland, Mexico, Barbados, Florida, Bahamas, Bermuda, Dominican Republic and Hawaii. Of all her travels, she enjoyed her yearly trips to Maui the most. Jackie was a very successful Real Estate Agent/Broker in Burlington for more than 25 years. As busy as Jackie may have been, she could always make time for an afternoon cup of tea and a chat with family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on October 26, 2019, from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Homewood Suites by Hilton, 975 Syscon Rd., Burlington, Ontario L7L 5S3 CANADIAN HALLS A/B. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Niagara (403 Ontario Street, St. Catharines, ON L2N 1L5).

