Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JARMO KOKKO. View Sign Obituary

KOKKO, JARMO Passed away peacefully at St. Catharine's General Hospital on Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by many of those who have loved him for their entire lives. He was 68 years young and spent most of his adult life in Canada after moving from Helsinki, Finland almost 50 years ago. He was a role model, the best father any son could have ever hoped for and the kindest, most patient man to walk this earth. He was a son to Jorma and Pirkko Kokko, a great husband to Raija who passed away in 2006, longtime partner to Barb Helin, brother to Reima (and his wife Kaija), Marjo and Jari and brother-in-law to Jorma, Virpi and Arja Hogbacka. He taught his two sons, Tomas and Kevin, the meaning of hard work and personal integrity along with how to be good, kind men. They will both miss him tremendously alongside Tomas' wife Rachel and Kevin's fiancée Sarah. His impact on those around him could not be overstated and he was fortunate to also have the opportunity to act as a father figure to Laura Veloso and Sara Kohut, as well as to Barb's children Mia, Nina and Erik. And lastly, Jarmo was a proud grandfather to Sienna and Aubrey Kokko, who both cherished the short time they had with their Vaari. His entire family is thankful for the time they had with him, rather than sad due to the time they will no longer have. In keeping with Jarmo's wishes, last goodbyes were shared in a private setting. To the extended friends who would like to make a donation in his name, the family would appreciate contributions to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. As an expression of sympathy online condolences may be shared at

KOKKO, JARMO Passed away peacefully at St. Catharine's General Hospital on Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by many of those who have loved him for their entire lives. He was 68 years young and spent most of his adult life in Canada after moving from Helsinki, Finland almost 50 years ago. He was a role model, the best father any son could have ever hoped for and the kindest, most patient man to walk this earth. He was a son to Jorma and Pirkko Kokko, a great husband to Raija who passed away in 2006, longtime partner to Barb Helin, brother to Reima (and his wife Kaija), Marjo and Jari and brother-in-law to Jorma, Virpi and Arja Hogbacka. He taught his two sons, Tomas and Kevin, the meaning of hard work and personal integrity along with how to be good, kind men. They will both miss him tremendously alongside Tomas' wife Rachel and Kevin's fiancée Sarah. His impact on those around him could not be overstated and he was fortunate to also have the opportunity to act as a father figure to Laura Veloso and Sara Kohut, as well as to Barb's children Mia, Nina and Erik. And lastly, Jarmo was a proud grandfather to Sienna and Aubrey Kokko, who both cherished the short time they had with their Vaari. His entire family is thankful for the time they had with him, rather than sad due to the time they will no longer have. In keeping with Jarmo's wishes, last goodbyes were shared in a private setting. To the extended friends who would like to make a donation in his name, the family would appreciate contributions to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. As an expression of sympathy online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close