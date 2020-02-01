Home

JAROSLAV (JARA) JANECKA

JAROSLAV (JARA) JANECKA Obituary
JANECKA, JAROSLAV (JARA) Passed away peacefully, in the early morning of January 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Carole (nee Reid), son Mark, and daughter Rachel. He had been a science teacher at Clarkson Secondary School in Mississauga, and department head for over twenty-five years, retiring in 1999. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Cancer Research. He will be sorely missed by both family and friends.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020
