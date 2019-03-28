WILK, Jaroslaw Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga site. Beloved husband of the late Adelle. Loving father of Laryssa Krywiak (George). Cherished grandfather of Mike, Mark, Paul, Peter and Teresa. Adored great-grandfather of Hailey, Brianna, Kaitlyn, Aria, and Adrian. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor St. W., east of Jane Subway, on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Panachyda at 7 p.m. Funeral Service will take place at Christ the Good Shepherd Ukrainian Catholic Church, 182 Sixth St., Toronto, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment St. Volodymyr's Cemetery, Oakville. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaroslaw WILK.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2019