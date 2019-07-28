Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JARVIS KADYNIUK. View Sign Service Information STODDART FUNERAL HOME 24 Mill Street Lindsay , ON K9V 2L1 (705)-324-3205 Obituary

KADYNIUK, JARVIS Born - July 26, 1923 in Vita, MB Died - July 25, 2019 in Toronto, ON Battling Alzheimer's and cancer, Jarvis passed away peacefully in his 96th year, predeceased by Phyllis in 2017, after 71 years of marriage. Jarvis is survived by his daughters: Bev (Larry), Debra (Jack) and Heather (Denys); 5 grandchildren: Kerri (Dave), Jeff (Joanna), John (Ashley), Shawn and Jason (Genevieve); and 10 great-grandchildren: Julia, Sarah, Olivia, Ryan, Amy, Mackenzie, Carter, Liam, Aidynn and Brienna. Dad and mom moved to Ontario in 1959, where they raised their daughters in Don Mills, and later retired in the Lindsay area. He loved celebrating Sunday dinners over his barbeque with family and friends and especially festive occasions where he would undoubtedly shed a tear over grace. Jarvis was very proud to have served his country in WWII in the RCAF, at the young age of 21, as a tail gunner with the Burma Bombers, Squadron 358, stationed over in India. Their plane flew over the Burma Trail at times on a 23-hour tour of duty assisting the American OSS, the British SAS, and the French ISS, behind enemy lines in the fight with Japan. He always spoke of and how all nine of them returned home. In the Squadron 358, there were 24 air crew who went to India of which only 4 returned. Dad always said he was lucky. A special thank you to Dr. G. Loeb, his family doctor, who watched over dad and mom these past 30 years in Lindsay and more recently, the staff at Sunnybrook Hospital Veterans Ward, L Wing, 2nd street West, Dr. David Shergold, Carlene, Nessie and all the nurses and staff who gave such support and friendship to Dad during his two and a half year stay at Sunnybrook. Family and Friends are invited to call at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205) on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay, with a reception back at Stoddart Funeral Home. As expressions of sympathies, donations to The Alzheimer Society of Canada and the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be directed to stoddartfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

