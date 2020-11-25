Dear Alexandra and Conner ;

My deepest condolences to you on Jason’s passing.

I had the pleasure of working with Jason at Terracap. He was dedicated in all that he did and always had a positive attitude. I enjoyed swapping stories with him about people in the industry that we had in common.

Life is not fair. The good ones are taken far too early.

My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.



Dan Savelli



