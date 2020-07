FLEISCHER, Jay On Monday, July 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Stephanie. Loving father and father-in-law of David Fleischer and Stephanie Zemell, and Leslie and Dan Kennedy. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Herbert and Sheila Fleischer of New Jersey, and Vivian and Zach Dyckman of Maryland. Devoted grandfather of Noa, Abigail, and Zachary. Memorial donations may be made to Chai Lifeline - Canada 647-430-5933, or Bikur Cholim Toronto 416-783-7983.



