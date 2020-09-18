JACKSON, JAY RICARDO Finally at peace after a long health struggle. On Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Jay left us to join mom and dad, Millie and Harold. He is survived by his loving wife Janice, his beloved sister Shawne, adored children and step- children Marlon (Lori), Nathaniel (Marsha), Brian (Roxane), Tiffany and Corey, and his precious grandchildren Lindsay (Ridge), Kellen (Devon), Cory, Jasmine, Brennan, Lilia and William. His smile, quick wit and laughter will be sorely missed. In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Jay's memory, if desired, can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca