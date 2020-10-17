FERNANDES, JAYE It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the sudden passing of my dear mum, Jaye Fernandes, on Friday, October 9, 2020. Born Jozefa Kasa on March 19, 1935 in Tarnopol, Poland, Jaye was the youngest of four children. Her early childhood experience of WWII I believe shaped her into an incredibly strong, stoic, and fiercely private woman. Those who knew Jaye will remember fondly her generous spirit, an intense love of life and nature, and as a person of deep faith. Plus, she also gave the best hugs in the world. Although a small woman in stature, Jaye was a force of nature. Incredibly stubborn. Unbelievably loving. She cherished her many friends and especially her small family which includes her son-in-law Greg (Lepine) whom she adored, her two grandchildren Samantha and Benjamin, who were her pride and joy, and me, her daughter, Kim (Kimmy to her). I know she loved me with all of her heart. To the first responders, private citizens, and the off duty firefighter who rushed to mum's aid outside her home in Whitby, I thank you so much. Amidst the chaos and confusion I didn't get the opportunity to tell you I am eternally grateful. There truly is kindness and compassion in the world, especially in these unsettling times. As per Jaye's wishes, no service will take place and all arrangements for her cremation are in the care of Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.mountlawn..ca
If anyone wishes, donations can be made in Jaye's name to the Scott Mission, Society of the Little Flower, or a charity of your choice. Perhaps the next time you see a daisy (her favourite flower), you will smile and think of her. I know my mum had a large network of friends who I do not know personally. If you would like to reach out and share your stories, I would be happy to hear from you. Lastly, Jaye believed that if you truly mean something, you should always say it three times, so that the other person knows how much you mean it. So, I love you mum. Love you, love you, love you... so so so much. Rest in peace. Kim xo