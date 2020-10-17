MILLS, JE (TED) RCNVR- HMCS TEME Retired Canada Customs Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on October 7, 2020, in his 94th year. Ted Mills, predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Rhena (nee Barber) and his parents, Edward and Annette Mills. Loving father to Scott (Carole) of Ottawa, Jeffrey (Ann) of Edmonton and proud grandfather of Christopher (Mary) of San Francisco. Companion and friend to Linda Grimm of Niagara Falls. Fondly remembered by his in-laws, nieces and nephews. Ted served his country during the Second World War in the RCNVR (HMCS Teme). After the war, he returned to Toronto where he began work first with the Met service and then Canada Customs, where he made a career in the commercial branch in many offices throughout the Port of Toronto. He took an active role in his growing sons' lives as a coach in various sports teams and as a Cub and Scout leader. In his later years, he took up painting in water colours, often in the company of his late brother-in-law, George Barber. He also became an active and prolific wood carver, particularly of wild birds. As he wished, Ted was cremated and because of Covid restrictions, the family will be holding an interment and Memorial Service sometime in the spring. Those wishing to make donations in Ted's memory, can do so to the Princess Margaret Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
