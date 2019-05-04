Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Adelaide GIROUX. View Sign Obituary





GIROUX, Jean Adelaide (nee ROBERTS) Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Village of Erin Meadows, Mississauga. She was born in Montreal, Quebec, on April 14, 1924 to Bill and Ada Roberts. Dearly loved mother to Cathy (Craig) and Gary (Karen) and proud grandmother to Michael (Victoria), Robert (Katy), Christopher and Jessica (Jeff). She had special smiles for her great-granddaughter Callie. Loving sister to the late William and aunt to Junie. Junie held a special place in Mom and Dad's hearts as they spent many wonderful holidays and times together. Jean married James E. Giroux on December 4, 1948 in Montreal, Quebec. She was happily married for 51 years until Jim's death in 1999. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was a well known and loved member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Queensway Hospital for over 35 years where she would be seen wheeling patients around or moving them from their surgeries. She also volunteered driving cancer patients to their appointments or delivering Meals on Wheels. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, May 13th at St. Matthews Anglican Church, 3962 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, at 11 a.m. Special thanks to the staff at the Village of Erin Meadows for their kindness, care and respect, particularly Brenda and Erica who gave exceptional care to our Mom. Their kindness was very much appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

