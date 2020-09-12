ROBINSON, JEAN ALANA August 3, 1936 – April 11, 2020 Jean Alana Robinson, of Toronto, went to be with her lord on April 11, 2020, at the age of 83. She was predeceased by her mother Cecile and brother Anthony. She was the cherished sister-in-law to Tarita. She was also a devoted and adored aunt to Nicole (Kevin), Kira (Carlos) and Julian (Giselle); as well as beloved grandaunt to Jaiden, Axia, Justice, Noa and Isa, and Leah; and great-grandaunt to Alayah and Aria; cherished friend to Pearl, Marion, Bob, Heather S., and many more too great to mention. Friends may call on September 19, 2020, from 10 a.m., at the R.S Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., North York), followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the following charities in her name, Missionaries of the Poor Jamaica, Doctors without Borders and Church of the Incarnation. Condolences www.rskane.ca
