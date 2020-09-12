1/
JEAN ALANA ROBINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBINSON, JEAN ALANA August 3, 1936 – April 11, 2020 Jean Alana Robinson, of Toronto, went to be with her lord on April 11, 2020, at the age of 83. She was predeceased by her mother Cecile and brother Anthony. She was the cherished sister-in-law to Tarita. She was also a devoted and adored aunt to Nicole (Kevin), Kira (Carlos) and Julian (Giselle); as well as beloved grandaunt to Jaiden, Axia, Justice, Noa and Isa, and Leah; and great-grandaunt to Alayah and Aria; cherished friend to Pearl, Marion, Bob, Heather S., and many more too great to mention. Friends may call on September 19, 2020, from 10 a.m., at the R.S Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., North York), followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the following charities in her name, Missionaries of the Poor Jamaica, Doctors without Borders and Church of the Incarnation. Condolences www.rskane.ca. A link for livestreaming service will also be available www.rskane.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.S. Kane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved