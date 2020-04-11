|
LENNOX, JEAN ALEXANDRINA February 17, 1937 - April 7, 2020 Passed away peacefully, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, in her 83rd year. Predeceased by husband Thomas Lennox. Dearly loved mother of Lexine, Margaret (Mike), Mary-Jane (Dan) and Jennifer (Glenn). Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Jessica, Cory, Kyle, Cameron, Justin, Brittany, Tara, Chris, Michael, Jake, Tyler, Shane and Brook. Dear great-grandmother of Emily, Alicia, Joshua, Patrick, Kaden, Mackenzie, Silas, Alex, Jordan and Brandon. Much loved sister predeceased by James, Laura and Fred. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her many other family and friends for her fun-loving nature, love of her family and many talents as an expert hairdresser, dancer, golfer and bowler. Jean leaves us with this message, "Go, be with your loved ones, have fun and enjoy life. That's what it's all about" -Jean Lennox. There will be a private cremation ceremony Friday. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. For online condolences visit www.armstrongfh.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020