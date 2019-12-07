GRAY, JEAN AMELIA At home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the age of 101 years. Beloved wife for 71 years to Vincent. Loving mother to Penelope Pieslinger, Paula Thomas (Bob), Paul Gray (Nadia) and Enoch Gray. Grandmother to Louise, Bob, Barbara and Ralph. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Betty and the numerous PSWs who helped take care of Jean. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Friday, December 13th for a service at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow in the Rosedale Room. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019