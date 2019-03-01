PEREIRA, JEAN ANGELA February 22, 1930 - February 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019 at the age of 89 at Terrace Lodge in Aylmer, Ontario. She has been reunited with her husband Ulric. Loving mother of Christopher (Linda), Robin (Susan), Fabia (Steve), Dale (Sarah), Ulric and Donald (Wanda). Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Andrea), Geoffrey, Erin, David (Robyn), Marc (Geneviève), Dale (Larissa) and Holly (David). Great-grandmother of Olivier, Gabrielle, Étienne, Maya, Owen and Bronwyn. A Funeral Mass will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. East in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. The final rite of committal and interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery followed by a reception at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2019