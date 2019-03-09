Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Anne CROWE. View Sign

CROWE, Jean Anne (nee MacINNIS) "Vanish, o night! Fade, you stars! At dawn, I will win!" It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Jean Crowe at the Helen Henderson Care Centre in Amherstview, Ontario. She was 95. The matriarchal leader of the Crowe clan was born in Stratford, Ontario. After graduating from the nursing program at Toronto General Hospital, she became a stewardess with Trans-Canada Airlines, the precursor to Air Canada. In 1948, a headshot of her wearing her TCA uniform graced the cover of New Liberty magazine with the caption "Canada's most marriageable girls." Her nursing career began in earnest in Cobourg, Ontario. Soon she and her family relocated to Kingston, where she worked as the triage nurse in the emergency department at Kingston General Hospital. Upon retirement she enjoyed her time swimming, reading, listening to music including the Three Tenors and caring for her beloved bulldogs Bo and Cassius. Predeceased by her husband Bill (1999), brothers Winfield and Ken, she is survived by children Cathy, Bill (Lynn), David, Doug (Elena) and her nephew Winfield Jr. who she treated as her 4th son. Mom was also a very proud grandmother to Idella (Kevin), Jeff, Leslie (Sean), Jessica, Alexa, Jacob, Benjamin and great-grandmother to Leroy, Rosario, Augustus, Sienna and Zackary. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Thanks to all the staff at Helen Henderson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

CROWE, Jean Anne (nee MacINNIS) "Vanish, o night! Fade, you stars! At dawn, I will win!" It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Jean Crowe at the Helen Henderson Care Centre in Amherstview, Ontario. She was 95. The matriarchal leader of the Crowe clan was born in Stratford, Ontario. After graduating from the nursing program at Toronto General Hospital, she became a stewardess with Trans-Canada Airlines, the precursor to Air Canada. In 1948, a headshot of her wearing her TCA uniform graced the cover of New Liberty magazine with the caption "Canada's most marriageable girls." Her nursing career began in earnest in Cobourg, Ontario. Soon she and her family relocated to Kingston, where she worked as the triage nurse in the emergency department at Kingston General Hospital. Upon retirement she enjoyed her time swimming, reading, listening to music including the Three Tenors and caring for her beloved bulldogs Bo and Cassius. Predeceased by her husband Bill (1999), brothers Winfield and Ken, she is survived by children Cathy, Bill (Lynn), David, Doug (Elena) and her nephew Winfield Jr. who she treated as her 4th son. Mom was also a very proud grandmother to Idella (Kevin), Jeff, Leslie (Sean), Jessica, Alexa, Jacob, Benjamin and great-grandmother to Leroy, Rosario, Augustus, Sienna and Zackary. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Thanks to all the staff at Helen Henderson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ontariohealthcoalition.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close