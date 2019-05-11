JOHNSTON, JEAN B. (nee BENTLEY) Unexpectedly, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, Jean B. Johnston (nee Bentley) passed away in her Toronto home, at the age of 85. Survived by her brother David and family (in England), and nephew Nicolas and family, wife Janet, children Jennifer, Kathryn and Alex (in Canada). A Celebration of Life will be taking place at the Toronto Botanical Gardens Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Toronto Botanical Gardens. For condolences please see https://basicfunerals.ca/obituaries/jean-bentley-johnston/5822/
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019