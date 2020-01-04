Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean McDIARMID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Barbara McDIARMID

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Barbara McDIARMID Obituary
McDIARMID, Jean Barbara (nee BAILEY) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario. Jean was born December 7, 1932 in Morden, Manitoba, to Frances Bailey and Ann Amelia Matthews. She is survived by her loving husband Bill, sons Bill and Bruce, daughter Barbara, grandchildren Kees, Tucker and Daisy and sister Rae Nuttall of Kamloops, BC. Jean was an energetic and active member of Kingsway Lambton United Church, the University Women's Club and Toronto Chapters of the PEO sisterhood. Jean was previously active in PEO chapters in Winnipeg and Montreal. Her strength, faith and wisdom will be missed by those who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held in Toronto this spring. More info will be available about this service and donations in the next month. Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Butler Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -