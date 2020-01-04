|
McDIARMID, Jean Barbara (nee BAILEY) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario. Jean was born December 7, 1932 in Morden, Manitoba, to Frances Bailey and Ann Amelia Matthews. She is survived by her loving husband Bill, sons Bill and Bruce, daughter Barbara, grandchildren Kees, Tucker and Daisy and sister Rae Nuttall of Kamloops, BC. Jean was an energetic and active member of Kingsway Lambton United Church, the University Women's Club and Toronto Chapters of the PEO sisterhood. Jean was previously active in PEO chapters in Winnipeg and Montreal. Her strength, faith and wisdom will be missed by those who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held in Toronto this spring. More info will be available about this service and donations in the next month. Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Butler Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020