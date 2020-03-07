|
McDIARMID, JEAN BARBARA (nee BAILEY) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario. Jean was born December 7, 1932 in Morden, Manitoba to Frances Bailey and Ann Amelia Matthews. She is survived by her loving husband Bill, sons Bill and Bruce, daughter Barbara, son-in-law Larry, daughter-in-law Lucy, grandchildren Kees, Tucker and Daisy, and sister Rae Nuttall of Kamloops, BC. Jean was an energetic and active member of Kingsway Lambton United Church, the University Women's Club, and Toronto Chapters of the PEO sisterhood. Jean was previously active in PEO chapters in Winnipeg and Montreal. Her strength, faith and wisdom will be missed by those who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held May 8th at 11 a.m. at Kingsway-Lambton United Church, 85 The Kingsway, Toronto. Reception to follow. Donations may be made in Jean's name to P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization of Toronto) or the Toronto General Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020