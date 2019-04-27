Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN BAXTER. View Sign Service Information MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough 2900 KINGSTON RD Scarborough , ON M1M 1N5 (416)-267-4656 Obituary

BAXTER, JEAN (nee ROGERS) November 7, 1932 - April 13, 2019 Surrounded by the love of family at Michael Garron Hospital, Jean left us peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late James "Jim" (2018) and devoted mother to James, David, Douglas, Diane and Donna. Jean (aka Nana, as she was known as by many more than just her own grandchildren) was the glue that held the family together. Her "open door" policy always came with a smile, a story, a few laughs and a cup of tea or a grilled cheese "sammidge" (as she called it). Family meant everything to her as she helped to raise her 5 brothers, 6 sisters, 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Whether it was a Friday night Rummoli game, a summer day with the grandchildren at Centre Island or a simple BBQ on the back deck, Jean was in her glory. You could always count on her for an honest opinion, a great story about "the old days", a full belly, a comforting hug and a real feeling of being loved. She will be greatly missed by all, leaving behind a great void but an even bigger legacy. Family and friends will be received at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.) on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. with memorial service in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John's Norway Cemetery, 256 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada at

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019

