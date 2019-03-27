BONIFACE, Jean (nee SPRIGG) April 4, 1937 - March 22, 2019 Jean will now be reunited with her beloved husband Jim. Dear Mom of Jim (Cheryl), Jody (Keith) and Janice (Wayne). Cherished Grandma of Gordon (Cassie), Kyle, Erin, Bradley (Ashlyn), Corey, Kelly and Daniel. Great-Grandma of MacKenzie, Madison and Trinity. With tearful eyes, we watched you and saw you pass away peacefully. Watch over us who loved you, until we meet again. Forever loved and always remembered by your family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills' Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Those wishing to make a donation in Jean's name, please choose a charity close to your heart. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2019