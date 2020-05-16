JEAN BRICKELL
BRICKELL, JEAN On May 8, 2020, surrounded by family, Jean passed peacefully in her own home after a long and courageous battle. Beloved Wife of 64 years to Earl Brickell. They first met ice skating the night of Hurricane Hazel in 1954. This was a glimpse into how they would live their lives, powerful and exciting, with never a dull moment. Amazing Mother to Susan (Drew Guyader) and Stephen (Jane Kenny-Brickell). Loving Nana to her 5 grandchildren: Andrew, Phillip, Stephanie, Peter and Katie. Jean's love will continue to live on through her family whom she held close. A celebration of life to be held in the future.

Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
