BRICKELL, JEAN On May 8, 2020, surrounded by family, Jean passed peacefully in her own home after a long and courageous battle. Beloved Wife of 64 years to Earl Brickell. They first met ice skating the night of Hurricane Hazel in 1954. This was a glimpse into how they would live their lives, powerful and exciting, with never a dull moment. Amazing Mother to Susan (Drew Guyader) and Stephen (Jane Kenny-Brickell). Loving Nana to her 5 grandchildren: Andrew, Phillip, Stephanie, Peter and Katie. Jean's love will continue to live on through her family whom she held close. A celebration of life to be held in the future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store