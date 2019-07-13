Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean BROOME. View Sign Service Information The Simple Alternatives Funeral Centres 275 Lesmill Road North York , ON M3B 2V1 (416)-441-1580 Obituary

BROOME, Jean August 5, 1926 - July 6, 2019 Jean died peacefully at North York General Hospital Seniors Heath Centre in her 93rd year. Jean's love of life, laughter, and devotion to her family and friends will be missed. In addition to her excellent career (retired administrative Assistant, Woodbine Junior High School, Toronto District School Board), she was proud to have been an Argo Cheerleader, to have danced at the opening of the Skydome, and to be an extra in many movies and commercials. Her passion for fitness was a lifelong crusade and included water skiing, snow skiing and cycling. Jean loved all of her friends and we were truly blessed to have had her in our lives. Aunt Jean loved each of our children and never lost interest in hearing about their accomplishments. Jean's friends are all feeling a loss, but we have memories to share. A celebration of Jean's life will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at THE SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE FUNERAL CENTRE, 275 Lesmill Road, Toronto, 416- 441-1580.

