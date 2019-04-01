CHADWICK, Jean Peacefully, at home, with her family by her side, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Peter, loving mother of Keith Torbar, Jennifer Carli (Steve) and Mark Torbar (Meaghan). Dear grandmother to Aidan, Grace, Charlotte, and Katie. Sister of Shirley Moore and Robert Kirkpatrick (Diane). She will also be missed by her step-children Sarah Chadwick Dunigan (Mike) and Samantha Chadwick (Greg) and their children, Danielle and Andrew Dunigan, Jack and Maya Ellis. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice or the . A celebration of life will take place in the common room at One Old Mill Drive, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3rd, with brief remarks at 5:00. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2019