MOR, JEAN Chih-Ying (nee LEE) Passed away April 18, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill P. Mor (2002). Loving mother to Henry, May (Larry), Wilson (Debbie) and Karen (Dick). Adored by her grandchildren: Gordie (Karen), Rhonda, Samantha, Riley (Sarah), Kahlie, Troy and Matthew. Greatly missed by her great-grandchildren: Grace, Morgan, Elijah and Declan, and by her many relatives around the world. Predeceased by mother Jung Su Lo and father Lee Tak Po. Emigrating from post-war China, Jean landed in Toronto in 1948, where she and Bill raised their young family. Jean became a Canadian citizen in 1957, and after her children were old enough, she started work at Canada Life, leaving in 1985, after 20 years there. She loved to sew and knit, to listen to Crosby and Lanza sing, and to watch Fred and Ginger trip the light fantastic. Jean was a devotée of Lawrence Welk and Rogers and Hammerstein, and Mah-Jong with her many friends. She was uplifted by her music, and her church. She never forgot her childhood home or her family, and supported them when she was able. Those relatives, now abroad and those still in China, honour her memory and mourn her passing. Jean's family is very grateful for the compassion and concern that everyone at Earls Court Village placed into their care for Mum. Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be interred alongside her husband at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, in Toronto, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer Society London and Middlesex (https://alzheimerlondon.ca/). For information and online condolences, please visit northviewfuneralchapel.com

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
