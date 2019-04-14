DALLEY, JEAN It is with great sadness that the family of Jean Maria Dalley (Feaver) announces her passing at home surrounded by her loving family on April 9, 2019, at the age of 78 years. Leaving to mourn with fond and loving memories: her son Jeffrey (Deeanne), daughter Janice (Tom), special niece Gail, granddaughters Samantha, Karissa, Kaitlin, and Kira, and grandson Jeffrey. Also her sisters Fanny, Bertie, Helen, and brother Robert, as well as their families and other close relatives. Predeceased by her husband Larry, and parents Orlando and Winnifred Feaver. Cremation will take place at Jean's request. Interment will take place on Saturday, April 13th, at Brampton Cemetery on Wilson Road at 3:00 p.m. (family only). Donations can be made to the family. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Personal condolences can be made online at markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
