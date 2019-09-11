DELLER, JEAN Passed away peacefully with her grandson at her side and the love of her family in her heart, on September 7, 2019, at the age of 96. Jean was a devoted wife to the late Albert (2010). She leaves behind her cherished son Garry (Deborah); beloved grandchildren Sarah (Karl) and Brad; and the newest light of her life, great-grandson Wesley. Jean lived her life with elegance and energy right up to the last. She was a radiant example of how to enjoy life every single day. Jean will be greatly missed by her immediate and large extended family and her many friends (especially the Euchre buddies). At Jean's request, a Celebration of her Life will be held at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan Rd.), on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 11, 2019