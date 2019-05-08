Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN DOROTHY LONGBOTTOM. View Sign Obituary

LONGBOTTOM, JEAN DOROTHY (nee ROSS) April 20, 1922 - May 3, 2019 It is with sadness, but joy for a life well lived, that we announce the passing of Jean on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Ottawa Montfort Hospital at the age of 97 years. A devoted mother, grandmother, wife, friend, community member and neighbour, Jean was the matriarch of the Ross family and the last of seven siblings. Married in 1945, Jean was the beloved wife of the late Murray Longbottom (1975) and the loving mother of Dianne Tomkins (Brian), the late Carol Wood (2011), and Ross Longbottom (Carlies) and grandmother of Alyssa (James), Matthew (Perla), Alexander, Justin (Anne Marie) and Andrew (Elizabeth). A Funeral Service for Jean will be held at the York Funeral Centre, Toronto, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 with visitation starting at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. Light refreshments will follow. In memoriam, donations to the Montfort Hospital Foundation are appreciated.

