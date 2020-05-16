Jean Dow BARTLETT
BARTLETT, Jean Dow (nee PATERSON) Jean, beloved wife for 61 wonderful years of the late Robert Henry, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on May 11, 2020 at the Ina Grafton Gage home. Loving mother of Stephen (Debbie), Debbie (Michael) and Norma (David). Cherished Nana of Erika (Kurt), Heather (Jeremy), Christopher (Melissa) and Vanessa. Much loved great-grandmother of Jack and Austin Byres, and Brooke and Amy Gardner. Dear sister of the late Robert Paterson and the late Elizabeth ("Bunty") Elder and sister-in-law of Barbara Bartlett. Lifelong friend of the Shinn family, the Germaines and the late Bill Blyth. Jean will be sadly missed by all her extended family, neighbours and many friends. She was a longtime member of Victoria Park United Church and a Life Member of the Daughters of Scotland. Due to the present situation, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service and reception honoring Jean's remarkable life will follow at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to The Royal Canadian Legion or the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region. We will miss her charm, wit and loving embrace. Arrangements are entrusted to the W. C. Town Funeral Chapel in Whitby. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com


Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
