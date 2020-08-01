FLEMING, JEAN DUNCAN (nee ANDERSON) September 6, 1926 - July 25, 2020 Jean passed away peacefully in her home with her family in Guelph at the age of 93, maintaining her memory and independence to the end. Predeceased by her husband of over 50 years Francis Fleming (1921-1998) and her oldest daughter Carolyn Elliott (1948-2019). Jean was a loving mother to Carol (2019), Ted (Gwen), Barb (Pete), Ron (Deb), Kathy (Scott). Loving Nanny and Nana Jean to extended family and her three generations of grandchildren, too numerous to name here but infinitely loved by her. Jean lived a long, full life dedicated to her family and extended family as well as various community services. She made beautiful cakes for countless celebrations, was a dedicated Brown Owl with Girl Guides of Canada for many years, and greatly enjoyed sewing and knitting for her family and friends. She leaves behind a collection of photos and memories that will remain with us for years to come. She had an incredible memory for people and stories and never forgot a birthday or anniversary. Her joyful presence will be greatly missed by many friends and her family. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery to follow at a later date, arranged by McDougall & Brown Funeral Home. Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and truth. 1 John 3



