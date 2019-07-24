SMITH, JEAN E. Passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer, and family and friends by her side on July 20, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Trevor Smith. Lovingly missed by her common-law partner Larry Ward. Dear mother to Sabrina (Richard Norris), step-mother to Darrin Ward (Jane Trollope), and mother-in-law to Denise Ward. Proud grandmother to Dallas, Ricky, Sharon (Tyler), and great-grandmother to Gretchen, Bryleigh, and Farrah. Beloved aunt to Kim Dorey, Kevin Dorey, Jeremy Dimmock, and great-aunt to Skyler Dagley, and Natasha Dorey. Sister to Glenda Lohnes and the late Keith Dimmock. Sadly missed by her best friends Nancy Abrams, Astrid Hunter, Fiona Fox, Darlene Little, and the late Patricia Ward. She will be missed by many relatives and friends. Visitation at the Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket (905-898-2100), on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Funeral service to be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Queensville Cemetery, Queensville. For those who wish, donations made to the SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 24, 2019