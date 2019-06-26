FORSYTHE, JEAN ELAINE (nee HUNTER) Beloved wife of the late William Forsythe. Loving mother of Peggy (Doug Kelcher), Susan (George Dukovac) and Peter (Connie). Dear sister of Neil, Gerry and Ken. Predeceased by brothers Don, Jack and sister Eva Gough. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan (Jennifer) Kelcher, Carolyn (Greg Dunn), Paul (Melissa) Dukovac, Robert Dukovac, Jamie Forsythe, Christine (Brent Link), Bill (April) Forsythe and Thomas Forsythe. Jean will be missed by her great-grandchildren Ben, Regan, Jessica, Robert, Caitie, Jake, Max, Sam, Charlotte, Jackson, Georgia, Connor, Lilianna, Olivia and Ava and her many nieces and nephews. Visitations will take place on Thursday, June 27th from 6-9 p.m. at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. East (just East of Kennedy Rd.), Toronto, ON, 416-293-5211 and Friday, June 28th from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 115 St. Andrews Rd., Toronto, ON, 416-438-4100 and Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Terry Fox Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

