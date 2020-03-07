|
|
STUBLEY, Jean Eleanor Peacefully, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late David; Loving mother of Gordon, Elizabeth and Hillar, the late Eleanor and Peter; Cherished grandmother of Heather, Kimberly, the late Michelle, Jennifer and Marc and Eric; Dear sister of the late Marion and Cecil, and Ralph and Betty Jean. Family and friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of Q.E.W), on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. with a light lunch after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Eleanor Stubley Recording Prize, McGill University, by visiting www.mcgill.ca/give and using gift code "06447"; or to St. Mary's General Hospital. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020