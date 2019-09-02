Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN ELINOR (PATTINSON) DUSTAN. View Sign Service Information Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd. 4 Division Street Bowmanville , ON L1C 2Z1 (905)-623-5480 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd. 4 Division Street Bowmanville , ON L1C 2Z1 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM St. John's Anglican Church 11 Temperance St. Bowmanville , ON Service 2:00 PM St. John's Anglican Church 11 Temperance St. Bowmanville , ON Obituary

DUSTAN, JEAN ELINOR (PATTINSON) Born on March 15, 1924 at Kalmar Villa on Duke Street in Bowmanville. Passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville. Married for 70 years to Terence Dustan. Mother of Robert (Kathy), James (Jenny), John and Susan. Grandmother of Pamela, David (Tiffany), Laura and Stephen. Great-grandmother of Olivia, Lennon, Aliesha and Abigail. Aunt to 9 nieces and nephews. Her many passions included family, cooking, baking, making clothing, knitting and especially gardening. She worked for many enjoyable years as a nurse at Women's College Hospital in Toronto, retiring at 70. Many thanks to the staff at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville and Ontario Shores as well as to all the Personal Support Workers and many others who have helped her so much in the last few years. The visitation will be on Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Morris Funeral Chapel, 4 Division St., Bowmanville. The service will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Anglican Church, 11 Temperance St., Bowmanville with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon and refreshments will be served at the church following the service. Online condolences may be placed at

DUSTAN, JEAN ELINOR (PATTINSON) Born on March 15, 1924 at Kalmar Villa on Duke Street in Bowmanville. Passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville. Married for 70 years to Terence Dustan. Mother of Robert (Kathy), James (Jenny), John and Susan. Grandmother of Pamela, David (Tiffany), Laura and Stephen. Great-grandmother of Olivia, Lennon, Aliesha and Abigail. Aunt to 9 nieces and nephews. Her many passions included family, cooking, baking, making clothing, knitting and especially gardening. She worked for many enjoyable years as a nurse at Women's College Hospital in Toronto, retiring at 70. Many thanks to the staff at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville and Ontario Shores as well as to all the Personal Support Workers and many others who have helped her so much in the last few years. The visitation will be on Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Morris Funeral Chapel, 4 Division St., Bowmanville. The service will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Anglican Church, 11 Temperance St., Bowmanville with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon and refreshments will be served at the church following the service. Online condolences may be placed at morrisfuneralchapel.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close