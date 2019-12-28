Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN ELIZABETH BLUE. View Sign Service Information Paul O'Connor Funeral Home 1939 Lawrence Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1R 2Y8 (416)-751-7890 Obituary

BLUE, JEAN ELIZABETH (nee ROSS) On Monday, December 23, 2019, Jean Elizabeth Blue (nee Ross), passed away in her home at the age of 89, with her beloved husband and best friend of 68 years, Peter, by her side. Jean will forever be remembered as a loving mother and mother-in-law to Susan, Dave, Don (Laurie Bowers), Nancy (John Armstrong) and Heather (Dan Bradshaw) and "Grammy" to grandchildren, Connor, Bailey, Matt, Hudson, Quinton, Jessie, Rachel, Emerson and Joelle. Jean was born in New York City to Edith and Charles Ross, and was a sister to Bob "Chucker" Ross (Sheila), of Sudbury. Jean was an eleventh-generation descendant of John Greene, Colonist, Rhode Island, 1635. At the age of four, Jean and her parents moved to Canada with stops in Montreal and Sault Ste. Marie before settling in Sudbury, where Jean grew up and fondly recounted stories of being a lifeguard at Bell Park. Jean loved spending time in the outdoors with Peter fishing on Lake Penage, where they eventually built the family "Camp". Many summers were spent at Camp creating lifelong memories and multi-generational family bonds, which Jean was always at the heart of. Days were concluded by watching the sunset from the "colourful chairs" while enjoying a cocktail or two with family and friends. Jean, as a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, supported Peter's multiple career moves while raising their young family, finally settling in Toronto in 1965. For years she was active in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she made many lifelong friendships. Jean supported her children and grandchildren in all their activities and she enjoyed woodworking, knitting and entertaining. Jean and Peter travelled the world extensively and loved spending portions of the winter in Florida and the Bahamas. Whether it be downhill skiing, kayaking, or playing solitaire with her family, Mom always embraced fun and adventure. Memorial Visitation at the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., on Monday, December 30th, from 12 noon, until the time of the Service at 1 p.m. If friends so desire, donations may be made to The Salvation Army.

