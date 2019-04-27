CAWKWELL, JEAN ELIZABETH Jean passed away at Greenview Lodge on April 22, 2019, at age 87. Dearly beloved wife to Henry (predeceased). Loving sister to Mary Evelyn McNab. Cherished mother to Richard, George (Laura), Roger (Gail) and Margaret (Cameron). She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren. Jean was a librarian at Richview Public Library in Etobicoke for 21 years. She will be missed for her great skill of selecting great children's and young adult books and her support of higher education. Friends may call at YORK CEMETERY & VISITATION CENTRE, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York (north of Sheppard Ave., west of Yonge St., 416-221-3404), on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. Service to follow in the chapel at 10 a.m., followed by the interment. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to University of Toronto, Faculty of Information, or charity of choice.

