DYER, JEAN ELIZABETH Peacefully in her 87th year at the Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga, on Thursday, September 5, 2019; Jean, beloved wife of the late Ronald Dyer. Loving mother of David and his wife Kim. Fondly remembered Nanna of Kaitlyn and the late Nicholas. Dear sister of Catharine (Kay), Alice and the late Russell and Stewart. Jean will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews. As per Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place, with a family interment at a later date. Memorial contributions to the West Park Healthcare Centre would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019