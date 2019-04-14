FALZON, JEAN ELIZABETH Passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Georgetown Hospital, in her 71st year. Jean, beloved wife of Emmanuel "Larry" Falzon. Loving mother of Jamie (Yaz) and Sheena. Dear sister of June and Joan. Jean was predeceased by her parents Bernice and Frederick Jarvis. Many thanks to the PSW's of Acclaim Health and Care Partners for their care and compassion, to Mary Muange and Tina Staberfield for their guidance and to the staff at Caregiver Recharge for their support. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown, at 10:00 a.m. Reception to Follow. Interment at Glen Oaks Cemetery, Oakville. In memory contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019