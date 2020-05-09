JEAN ELIZABETH FENWICK
FENWICK, JEAN ELIZABETH (nee MOORE) February 7, 1931 - May 5, 2020 Of Toronto, born to Thomas Patrick Moore and Hetta Moore (née Harris). Graduated from St. Clement's School in 1948. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, David Alan Fenwick. Survived by daughters Sue (James) and Cindy (Ted); granddaughters Janet (Rae), Allison (Matthew), Laura (Patrick) and Vicky (Tyler); and by her precious great-grandson, Auden. Mom had a laugh that was recognizable anywhere and, happily, we heard it often. She was the definition of "could light up a room". She loved her family, her friends, her cottage and her husband; but maybe, more than anything, she loved her dogs. Jean was out in the business world years before many women and, because she was successful, she is largely responsible for us having our beloved cottage on Muldrew Lake, creating a legacy of family and friendship to be treasured for generations. We are deeply grateful for many people who've helped Mom along her way. We'd especially like to thank Dr. Diane Leith, Elizabeth Lakhan (LHIN), Kasech Wake (VHA) and many kind people at the Chartwell Grenadier Residence. Our family will be celebrating Jean's life privately when we're able to gather together again. If you would like to make a donation in Jean's memory, please consider the Alzheimer Society of Canada, Kids Help Phone or Toronto Humane Society.

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
