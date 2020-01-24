|
|
JOHNSTON, JEAN ELIZABETH (nee ROWE) July 16, 1924 - January 17, 2020 Jean, passed away at the age of 95, after a lengthy journey with Alzheimer's Disease. She resided at The Wexford Residence for 17 years. Predeceased by her loving husband, David F. Johnston (2003) with whom she shared many adventures and travels. Much-loved mother of Katharine Frame-Adshead (Dave), grandmother to Jonathan Adshead, stepmother to David G. Johnston (Sharron) and "Nana" to Kirsty and Kate. Beloved friend and neighbour to all who knew her. She loved gardening, cooking, reading poetry, playing bridge, entertaining, travelling, volunteering at St. Jude's and all things cottage. Thanks to the wonderful staff at The Wexford Residence for their care and compassion over the years. A special thank you to Kathy H., her caregiver of 15 years, who brought Jean joy and laughter. A Funeral will be held at the Church of St. Jude (Wexford), 10 Howarth Ave., Toronto, on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 a.m. The service will be preceded by a visitation from 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through www.CanadaHelps.org to The Alzheimer Society of Canada or The Church of St. Jude (Wexford) where she was a member for many years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 24, 2020